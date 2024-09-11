Africa

Floods decimate Nigerian zoo, wash crocodiles into community

By Ahmed Kingimi - 11 September 2024 - 10:43
The flooded yard of Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo is pictured in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria on September 10, 2024.
The flooded yard of Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo is pictured in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria on September 10, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

Floods in north Nigeria have killed more than 80% of animals in a large zoo with an array of wildlife from lions and crocodiles to buffaloes and ostriches, the facility said on Tuesday.

"Some deadly animals have been washed away into our communities, like crocodiles and snakes," Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo added in a statement on the floods in northern Borno state, urging residents to take precautions.

Floods began when a dam overflowed following heavy rains, uprooting thousands of people.

The disaster has affected other facilities in the state capital Maiduguri including the post office and a teaching hospital, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's office said, telling people to evacuate worst-hit areas.

"President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam," the statement said, saying humanitarian needs would be addressed.

Floods in the northeast killed at least 49 people last month, while a 2022 flood killed more than 600.

Borno state, the birthplace of Boko Haram, is already grappling with a 15-year insurgency that has killed and displaced many.

Reuters

Heavy rains spread suffering across Sudan as conflict rages

Since floods swept away their home in eastern Sudan, Ahmed Hadab and his family have survived by drinking water mixed in with milk from his last ...
News
1 week ago

At least 20 killed as boat explodes on Nigeria river, police say

At least 20 people were killed when a wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, a police ...
News
1 month ago

July saw record rainfall in the Western Cape

SAW said the rainfall not only exceeded the historical average but was also the highest monthly rainfall recorded for July since comprehensive ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

375 people displaced after fire destroys their shacks
Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls