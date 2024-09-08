Africa

Fire breaks out at another Kenyan school after 17 die in inferno

By Humphrey Malalo and Noor Ali - 08 September 2024 - 13:43
“A fire incident has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School,” the Kenya Red Cross said.
“A fire incident has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School,” the Kenya Red Cross said.
Image: ANYVIDSTUDIO/123RF

A fire broke out at a girls boarding school in a town in central Kenya late on Saturday, leaving at least three students injured and destroying property, the Kenya Red Cross and police said.

The fire follows the death of at least 17 students in a blaze at a boarding primary school, Hillside Endarasha Academy, in Nyeri, also in central Kenya, early on Friday.

“A fire incident has been reported at Isiolo Girls High School, Isiolo County,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a post on the X platform late on Saturday. Early on Sunday, it said the fire had been contained and that three minor injuries had been recorded.

Kenya Police spokesperson Resila Onyango also said late on Saturday that a fire at the school had been contained. She did not say what had caused the blaze.

Moments after the blaze was extinguished, police, fire and rescue squads could be seen using flashlights to search for any students and salvageable property in the burnt dormitories, according to a Reuters witness.

Reuters

