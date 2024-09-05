Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed in last month's Paris Olympics, has died after being attacked by her boyfriend, the head of the country's Olympics committee said on Thursday.
“We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei ... after a vicious attack by her boyfriend,” Donald Rukare, president of Uganda Olympics Committee, said in a post on X.
The athlete sustained severe burn injuries after being set alight by her attacker outside her home in Kenya on Sunday. He also suffered burn wounds and was admitted to hospital for treatment.
The BBC reported Cheptegei had bought a piece of land in Trans Nzoia county and built a house, to be near Kenya's many athletic training centres, and that a report filed by a local administrator said the two had been wrangling over the piece of land.
Ugandan runner Cheptegei dies after attack by boyfriend — national Olympic committee
Image: Donald Rukare @drukare/X
