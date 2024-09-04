Africa

Tunisian public prosecutor orders detention of presidential candidate Zammel

By Tarek Amara - 04 September 2024 - 13:55
Tunisian President Kais Saied, a retired law professor, was democratically elected in 2019, then tightened his grip on all powers in 2021 in a move the opposition described as a coup.
Tunisian President Kais Saied, a retired law professor, was democratically elected in 2019, then tightened his grip on all powers in 2021 in a move the opposition described as a coup.
Image: REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

Tunisia's public prosecutor on Wednesday ordered the detention of presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel pending trial, the latest move in what critics call manoeuvres by President Kais Saied to remove rivals challenging his re-election bid.

Zammel was arrested on Monday on suspicion of falsifying popular endorsements. He was one of the three candidates approved to run in the election expected on October 6, along with Saied and politician Zouhair Maghzaoui.

Zammel has strongly denied the accusations and said he was facing "restrictions and intimidation" because he was a serious competitor to Saied.

Zammel's lawyer Kais Oueslati told Reuters that the prosecutor had decided to keep him in custody pending trial, the date of which has not yet been set.

The election campaign is set to formally begin on September 14

The decision came two days after Tunisia's electoral commission defied an administrative court ruling to reinstate three prominent candidates in the race.

Rights groups, political parties and constitutional law professors protested, saying the decision was an unprecedented step that raised doubt about the legitimacy and legality of the election in the North African country.

Saied, a retired law professor, was democratically elected in 2019, then tightened his grip on all powers in 2021 in a move the opposition described as a coup.

Saied has denied carrying out a coup and said his steps were legal and meant to end years of chaos and corruption. He said last year he would not hand over Tunisia to "non-patriots".

The election campaign is set to formally begin on September 14 amid calls by critics of Saied on all his election rivals to withdraw from the race, calling the vote a farce.

They said the electoral commission was no longer independent and its sole goal had become ensuring Saied's return for a second term.

The electoral commission denies such allegations, saying it is just applying the law and is neutral.

Reuters

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine shot in leg, his party says

Uganda's main opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has emerged as the most formidable opponent of veteran President Yoweri Museveni, was shot in the leg ...
News
4 hours ago

Trump to plead not guilty to charges in revised US indictment

Former US President Donald Trump said in a court filing on Tuesday that he would plead not guilty to criminal charges in a revised indictment ...
News
5 hours ago

Harris courts union vote with Biden at her side

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Monday that US Steel should remain in domestic hands, making a pitch alongside President Joe ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction