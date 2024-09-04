Africa

China, Tanzania, Zambia sign initial agreement on key railway project

By Reuters - 04 September 2024 - 08:55
The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image: 123RF/ humannet

China, Tanzania and Zambia signed an initial agreement on a railway project aimed at improving the rail-sea intermodal transportation network in East Africa, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on a Tanzania-Zambia railway project with the Tanzanian and Zambian presidents, who were in Beijing attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, said broadcaster CCTV.

"China is willing to take the summit as an opportunity to make new progress in the activation of the Tanzania-Zambia railway, cooperate to improve the rail-sea intermodal transport network in East Africa, and build Tanzania into a demonstration zone for deepening high-quality China-Africa belt and road cooperation," Xi said, according to state media.

Earlier this year, the World Bank approved $270m (R4.8bn) in financing to help improve connectivity between neighbours Tanzania and Zambia and boost regional trade.

The Dar es Salaam corridor between the two countries, a key route for copper exports from the central African Copperbelt region, is serviced by the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority.

The link offers an alternative to bypass logistics bottlenecks in South Africa that have held up copper and cobalt exports from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cyril Ramaphosa asks Chinese president for better balanced trade

While the production powerhouse wants Africa to absorb more of its wares, China did not meet a pledge to buy R5.3-trillion of African goods.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa applauds Eskom for its gender programmes while visiting China

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom is quietly on course to ensure women play a pivotal role in keeping the country’s lights on.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa meets China’s Xi Jinping

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday meeting his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in Beijing.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality