Africa

Mali drone strikes kill at least 21 in northern town, rebels say

By Tiemoko Diallo - 26 August 2024 - 07:40
Mali had already carried out airstrikes on insurgent targets in and around Tinzaouaten shortly after Tuareg and Islamist fighters killed a large number of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries near the town in July.
Mali had already carried out airstrikes on insurgent targets in and around Tinzaouaten shortly after Tuareg and Islamist fighters killed a large number of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries near the town in July.
Image: Reuters/ File photo

At least 21 people, including 11 children, were killed by drone strikes on Sunday on the town of Tinzaouaten in north Mali, near where the army suffered a heavy blow last month, Tuareg rebels said.

Mali had already carried out airstrikes on insurgent targets in and around Tinzaouaten shortly after Tuareg and Islamist fighters killed a large number of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner mercenaries near the town in July.

The town, located near the Algerian border, came under drone attack again on Sunday, a spokesperson for a rebel coalition known as the Strategic Framework for the Defence of the People of Azawad (CSP-DPA) said in a statement.

The strikes targeted a pharmacy and gatherings of people, causing a provisional death toll of 21 civilians, including 11 children and the pharmacy manager. Dozens more were injured and there was severe material damage.

The CSP-DPA blamed Mali's army and Wagner mercenaries, and said neighbouring Burkina Faso operated the drone.

Mali's army, Russia's defence ministry and Burkina Faso's military government did not respond to requests for comment.

The fighting near Tinzaouaten in late July could be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's junta fight insurgent groups.

Tuareg rebels said they killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers. An al Qaeda affiliate said it had killed 50 Wagner mercenaries and 10 Malian soldiers.

Neither Mali nor Wagner have said how many troops they lost, although Wagner said it suffered heavy losses.

Both Tuareg separatists and jihadist insurgents liked to al Qaeda and Islamic State operate in north Mali.

The country has been grappling with jihadist insurgents since Islamist groups hijacked a Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

Frustrations over authorities' failure to restore security contributed to coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger since 2020.

Juntas have subsequently cut ties with Western and regional allies, turning instead to Russia.

The separatists, meanwhile, signed a peace agreement with Mali's government in 2015. But CSP-DPA pulled out of talks in 2022.

Reuters

Lucara finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana

Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has discovered a 2,492 carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana, the company said late Wednesday, one of the largest ...
News
4 days ago

Five Kenyan policemen arraigned over jail break of suspected serial killer

Five Kenyan police officers were arraigned on Wednesday, accused of helping a suspected serial killer and 12 others escape from a police station in ...
News
4 days ago

Suspected quarry serial killer escapes from Kenya police station

A man arrested on suspicion of killing a number of women and dumping their bodies in an old quarry escaped from police custody in the Kenyan capital ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 26 August 2024
Hamas in Gaza | Jerusalem Dateline - August 23, 2024