Sudanese consultations with US on peace talks conclude without agreement, Sudan official says

Sudan's consultations with the US concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will participate in peace talks in Geneva on August 14, the head of Sudan's delegation said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Sudanese government travelled to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Friday to consult with the US regarding its invitation to the talks to end the 15-month war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

Reuters