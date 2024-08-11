Africa

Sudanese consultations with US on peace talks conclude without agreement, Sudan official says

By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir - 11 August 2024 - 13:11
A view of a street in the city of Omdurman damaged in the year-long civil war in Sudan, April 7, 2024. Residents in the city have found themselves besieged in their homes, trapped between the paramilitary RSF and the army.
Image: Reuters

Sudan's consultations with the US concluded without reaching an agreement on whether a delegation representing the army or the government will participate in peace talks in Geneva on August 14, the head of Sudan's delegation said on Sunday.

A delegation from the Sudanese government travelled to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Friday to consult with the US regarding its invitation to the talks to end the 15-month war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

