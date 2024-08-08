Africa

At least 20 killed as boat explodes on Nigeria river, police say

By Reuters - 09 August 2024 - 07:39
A wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, killing at least 20, according to police. Stock photo.
A wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, killing at least 20, according to police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

At least 20 people were killed when a wooden boat caught fire and exploded on a river in Nigeria's coastal state of Bayelsa on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The boat was carrying traders taking goods to coastal communities, Bayelsa police spokesperson Musa Muhammed said on Thursday.

Traders make weekly trips between coastal settlements and the state capital Yenagoa.

At least 200 people were reported killed in boat accidents in Nigeria last year, with authorities regularly blaming overcrowding and poor maintenance.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ANC vs MK | Adv. Dali Mpofu argues for MK Party in ANC's trademark appeal
Lerato Dlamini "Its time for Kameda to go Lights Out on August 24th"