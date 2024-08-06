Africa

Nigerian protests fizzle out after deadly police crackdown

By Seun Sanni and Ope Adetayo - 06 August 2024 - 11:00
A woman holding a child uses a bullhorn, as Nigerians protest in the streets during anti-government demonstrations against bad governance and economic hardship, in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2024.
A woman holding a child uses a bullhorn, as Nigerians protest in the streets during anti-government demonstrations against bad governance and economic hardship, in Lagos, Nigeria August 5, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/ Francis Kokoroko

Protests in Nigeria over the soaring cost of living ebbed on Monday, with only a few hundred people turning out in major cities following a deadly crackdown by security forces since the demonstrations began last week.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the capital Abuja, Lagos and other big cities during the protests against economic hardship and crime, which started on Thursday and were meant to continue until Aug. 10.

Amnesty International said at least 13 people have been killed in clashes with police since the start of the protests, which were dubbed "#10DaysOfRage”. Police put the death toll at seven, saying some of the fatalities were caused by accidents and an explosive device.

A tough police response and a call for a protest pause by President Bola Tinubu appeared to have dampened the demonstrations, which came weeks after data showed annual inflation hit a 28-year high of 34.19% in June.

In the commercial hub of Lagos, where demonstrations have been largely peaceful, about 100 people gathered at the protest venue singing and chanting “we are hungry”. In Abuja, there were no signs of protests at the main stadium where protesters have been gathering since Thursday.

In the north of the country, about 200 protesters were dispersed by armed security forces in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, while in Katsina, security forces fired teargas at protesters who were chanting “hunger and insecurity are killing us”.

Curfews have been imposed in parts of the North, which has seen some of the largest and fiercest protests, and in the central state of Plateau.

On Sunday, Tinubu called for an end to violence and said he was always open to dialogue.

Tinubu, in office since May 2023, defended his economic reforms, which have included a partial end to costly petrol and electricity subsidies and devaluation of the naira, as necessary to reverse years of economic mismanagement.

Reuters

Nigeria police may seek army help after violent protests

Police in Nigeria have been put on red alert and may seek the help of the military after protests turned violent in some cities, leaving at least ...
News
4 days ago

Tanzania launches R57bn railway to improve infrastructure

Tanzania on Thursday launched a 541km modern standard gauge railway running between its administrative and commercial capitals, built by a Turkish ...
News
4 days ago

Nigerian protests fizzle out amid deadly police crackdown

Protests against a soaring cost of living in Nigeria ebbed on Monday as few people turned out in major cities after security forces used lethal force ...
News
1 day ago

DRC government says M23 rebels, Rwanda disrupting local air traffic

The DRC government says M23 rebels and Rwanda are disrupting local air traffic.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 06 August 2024
Zuma vs Ramaphosa Private Prosecution case