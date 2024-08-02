Africa

Nigeria police may seek army help after violent protests

By Abraham Achirga - 02 August 2024 - 10:12
Demostrators gather as they participate in an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Abuja, Nigeria, August 1, 2024.
Demostrators gather as they participate in an anti-government demonstration to protest against bad governance and economic hardship in Abuja, Nigeria, August 1, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Abraham Achirga

Police in Nigeria have been put on red alert and may seek the help of the military after protests turned violent in some cities, leaving at least three people dead, the inspector general of police said.

Some major cities, including the capital Abuja and Kano in the north, which on Thursday witnessed clashes between police and demonstrators and looting, appeared calm early on Friday as protests were expected to continue.

Kayode Egbetokun said late on Thursday that police had fully mobilized and were prepared to respond swiftly to any further threats to public safety and order.

"In the light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert," Egbetokun said.

"The Police is equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if the need arises."

Inspired by youth-led protests in Kenya, Nigerians organised the "#EndBadGovernanceInNigeria" protests online, saying they would sustain their action for 10 days.

Protesters have been angered by President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms that have caused rampant inflation, weakened the currency and inflicted increasing hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

Tinubu says that while he understands the pain caused by the reforms, they are the only way to put Nigeria's economy on a firm path to economic growth.

Kano, a largely Muslim state and among the most populous in Nigeria, imposed a 24-hour curfew after protesters looted a shop and a government complex, while three other states also imposed curfews in some areas.

Reuters

READER LETTER | Time for Zimbabweans to demand change in country

The winds of change are sweeping across our continent as citizens are taking power into their own hands for meaningful change.
Opinion
3 days ago

Kenya bans protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

Kenya's government on Thursday ratcheted up its appeal for weeks of protests to stop as police banned demonstrations in the heart of the capital ...
News
2 weeks ago

More die in fresh Bangladesh student protests amid telecoms disruptions

Three people died in Bangladesh on Friday in fresh protests against quotas for government jobs, media said, as telecoms links were widely disrupted ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid
Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment