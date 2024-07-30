WATCH | Hundreds of prisoners freed from DR Congo's largest jail
By Reuters - 30 July 2024 - 10:32
Formerly detained journalist Stanis Bujakera used cellphone footage to expose dire conditions at the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest and most overcrowded prison, leading to the release of 420 prisoners.
