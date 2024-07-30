Africa

WATCH | Hundreds of prisoners freed from DR Congo's largest jail

By Reuters - 30 July 2024 - 10:32

Formerly detained journalist Stanis Bujakera used cellphone footage to expose dire conditions at the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest and most overcrowded prison, leading to the release of 420 prisoners.

Death toll from Ethiopian landslides rises to 157, official says

The death toll from two landslides in southern Ethiopia has risen sharply to 157 and the number could increase further, a government official said on ...
1 week ago

Death toll from Ethiopia landslides could jump to 500

The death toll from landslides in Ethiopia earlier this week has risen to 257 and is expected to almost double, the United Nations Office for the ...
4 days ago

19 reported dead in Ethiopia boat accident

At least 19 people are dead in Ethiopia after a boat capsized on a river in the country's northwest, a state-run media outlet said on Sunday.
1 day ago

WATCH | DR Congo conflict fuels forest loss

Under the denuded slopes of Mount Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, traders in Kibati town bartered over sacks of charcoal, ...
1 week ago

