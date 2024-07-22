Africa

Nigerian artist aims at world record for largest individual drawing

By Seun Sanni - 22 July 2024 - 13:33
Hannatu Musa Musawa, minister of art, culture, and creative economy shakes hands with Fola David, a Nigerian medical doctor and artist as he is creating a piece covering over 1,000 square metres at Onikan stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, July 21, 2024.
Hannatu Musa Musawa, minister of art, culture, and creative economy shakes hands with Fola David, a Nigerian medical doctor and artist as he is creating a piece covering over 1,000 square metres at Onikan stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, July 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Nigerian artist Fola David is seeking the Guinness record for the largest drawing by an individual after spending six days on his piece in a stadium in the commercial capital Lagos.

David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metre "Unity in Diversity" artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map was meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage.

A drone view shows the complete piece covering over 1,000 square metres created by Fola David.
A drone view shows the complete piece covering over 1,000 square metres created by Fola David.
Image: REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is made up of about 250 ethnic groups, split roughly equally between Muslims and Christians, with ethnic frictions common.

"Our diversity should be seen as something that unites us, as something that strengthens us, rather than something that should create that divide between us," David said after completing his work on Sunday night.

The Guinness World Record body has been informed and will need to certify his work if he is to surpass the record set in 2021 by Indian artist Ravi Soni who drew a 629.98 square metre piece.

Reuters

MADIBA MAGIC | Filmmakers commemorate Nelson Mandela’s power of words

This year the House of Mandela, in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Tribeca Film Institute and Montblanc, presents five compelling ...
News
4 days ago

'I want to be a model one day', says Kairo Forbes after scooping Favourite African Kidfluencer award

Kairo Forbes, the daughter of DJ Zinhle and late rapper AKA, has big dreams of becoming a model one day.
S Mag
5 days ago

SA artists and athletes keep flying the flag high

It has been glorious few weeks of winning moments for the South Africans and this is what SA citizens love to hear – it's no DNA, just RSA!
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home