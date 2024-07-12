Africa

At least seven bodies pulled from collapsed school in central Nigeria

By Joshua Inusa - 12 July 2024 - 15:36
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala

At least seven lifeless bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed school building in central Nigeria's Plateau state on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

The two-story building, belonging to Saint Academy in the Busa Buji community of Jos north district in the state, gave way during school hours around 7.30am GMT, raising concerns about student and teacher casualties.

So far, five students have been rescued alive. Rescue efforts are underway, with security personnel including soldiers and police at the scene.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country due to lax regulations and often substandard construction materials.

Reuters

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators seek truce

Residents of Gaza City were trapped in houses and bodies lay uncollected in the streets under an intense new Israeli assault on Thursday, even as ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Old age fire kills one but local hero helps save more lives

A 65-year-old female resident burnt beyond recognition when a fire broke out a Die Anker Tehuis, an old age home in Germiston.
News
23 hours ago

Four dead cousins were using scholar transport for first time

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela reveals four children from the Hlalele family who perished when the taxi they were ...
News
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fire ravages old age home
'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'