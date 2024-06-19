Africa

Zambia plans to import 650,000 tons white maize from Tanzania

By Reuters - 19 June 2024 - 18:11
El Nino is a weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns, which means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.
El Nino is a weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns, which means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.
Image: Philimon Bulawayo/REUTERS

Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by more than 50%, information minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.

Zambia's maize production in the 2023/24 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5-million tons from 3.2-million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey.

"The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions.

Agriculture minister Mtolo Phiri said in parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1-million tons and would import the staple grain.

Reuters

Zimbabwe goes hungry as crops wither amid El Nino drought

Zimbabwe's staple maize harvest is expected to halve to 1.1-million tons this year.
News
3 months ago

South Africans feeling the pain as basic food basket up R500 on a year ago

South Africans are forking out more than R500 more each month for basic food items compared with a year ago.
News
1 year ago

Tiger Brands, farmers join hands to produce crops

Emerging maize farmers from Ventersdorp in the North West have become part of Tiger Brands’ multi-million rand farmer development initiative to help ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town