Nigeria's Q3 jobless rate rises to 5% as impact of reforms takes effect

By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo - 20 February 2024 - 13:19
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo

Nigeria's unemployment rate rose to 5% in the third quarter amid a cost-of-living crisis after the government scrapped a popular but costly petrol subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu has defended his two biggest reforms — the scrapping of the subsidy and foreign exchange controls — saying although this would lead to hardship in the short term, they are necessary to attract investment and boost government finances.

The unemployment rate rose from 4.2% in the previous quarter, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics late on Monday.

The jobless rate among young people aged 15-24 rose to 8.6% from 7.2%. Unemployment in the urban areas also rose marginally to 6% from 5.9% in the previous quarter.

