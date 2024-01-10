DR Congo court confirms President Tshisekedi's re-election

Kinshasa — Democratic Republic of Congo's Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected two legal challenges to the provisional results of a contested presidential election last month and declared President Felix Tshisekedi the final winner.

The verdict paves the way for Tshisekedi to serve another five years as head of Africa's second-largest country and the world's top producer of cobalt and other prized industrial commodities.

The Constitutional Court validated the incumbent's victory despite independent observers' reports of widespread irregularities during and after the December vote that have led the main opposition candidates to call for a re-run and allege fraud.

Logistical mishaps, a last-minute extension of voting and a murky tabulation process have stoked ongoing disputes that threaten to further destabilise the poverty-stricken but mineral-rich nation.

Only one opposition presidential contender out of 18, Theodore Ngoyi, took the matter to court after provisional results gave Tshisekedi more than 73% of the vote. One citizen also filed an appeal.

Tshisekedi's main opponents, including runner-up candidate Moise Katumbi, have refused to challenge the vote count in court, citing a lack of trust in state institutions.

“Our position remains the same: we did not witness credible elections,” opposition candidate Martin Fayulu said after the verdict.

“We reject the results announced without basis by the Constitutional Court,” he said, adding that Tshisekedi had no legitimacy.