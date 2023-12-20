More than 40-million Congolese set to vote for 100,000 candidates

Ceni president Denis Kadima has the task of delivering a democratic election in the vast and volatile country that is in the middle of an armed conflict in the eastern region of North-Kivu.
“What is important to note is that we believe the process is free and fair because people were free to register, they were free to stand as candidates — and if you look at 2018, people were disallowed and some even went into exile so they could not stand as candidates. This time, everyone who wanted to be a candidate is a candidate.
“We have 26 presidential candidates and, if you take all four polls, we are going to have 100,000 candidates, which is the population of Seychelles.
“In 2018 there were 35,000 candidates, now it’s 100,000. This means a lot of work for us but it shows our good faith,” said Kadima.
He is convinced no previous elections were as democratic.
More than 40-million Congolese citizens are on Wednesday voting for their next president and parliamentarians in the most contested and probably most democratic elections in the history of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
With more than 100,000 candidates and 26 running for the coveted president position, the elections are described by the country’s electoral commission (Ceni) as the most democratic in the country's history.
The 2018 election that produced the incumbent Felix Tshisekedi was not entirely free, fair and democratic as some candidates were blocked from contesting while others were exiled under the iron-fist rule of former leader Joseph Kabila.
This time the DRC's more than 100-million citizens are spoilt for choice.
Tshisekedi is up against 25 other presidential hopefuls who include businessman and former governor Moise Katumbi, and Martin Fayulu who believes he won the election in 2018.
Congo holds presidential vote after fraught campaign
This was made possible by legislation passed ahead of the elections to allow long-term observers. The observers from around the world were allowed to keep track of the process leading up to the elections, make recommendations and raise alarms where necessary. They will continue to observe on the day of the polls.
The armed conflict is concentrated in the eastern parts and not the entire country. Two areas in Kivu and one in the west will not be voting.
“We have a lot of instability and lack of security in the east of the country but particularly in two areas, one called Masisi the other Rutshuru in North Kivu,” Kadima said.
“We are not going to hold elections there. We didn’t conduct voter registration because of the violence. We were unable to carry out our work there. ”
The contesting candidates completed their month-long campaigning on Monday and will today cast their votes.
