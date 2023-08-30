×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Gabon officers who seized power say they represent all security and defence forces

By Gerauds Wilfried Obangome - 30 August 2023 - 09:16
The military officers seized control after the state election body announced Gabon's President Ali Bongo had won a third term. File photo.
The military officers seized control after the state election body announced Gabon's President Ali Bongo had won a third term. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday appeared on national television and said they had seized power due to the recent general election lacking credibility, and said they represented all security and defence forces of Gabon.

The state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

It was not immediately possible to reach the government for comment.

A

Reuters 

Niger orders troops to go on 'maximum alert'

The junta in Niger has ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack, according to an internal document ...
News
3 days ago

AU suspends Niger over coup

The African Union has suspended Niger from all its activities after the military coup there and told its members to avoid any action that might ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

LISTEN | Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee ...
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure