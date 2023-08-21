Inside and outside, Zimbabweans hope for a freer country

After 20 years of living in SA, a Zimbabwean-born broadcaster looks forward to heading home for the first time to cast his vote this week despite his family’s fears that he will be attacked.
The 42-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, left his country years ago fearing for his life after he took part in political activities aimed at toppling then president Robert Mugabe, who had been ruling the country with iron fist. At the time Zimbabwe was faced with escalating inflation and sanctions, which made life miserable for ordinary people who found it hard to put food on the table.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Mugabe as the leader of Zanu-PF, will be going head to head with Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) when Zimbabweans cast their vote on Wednesday.
“I worked at a radio station as an intern. My employer was very strict on what we said on air. We were restricted on what we talked about, I was a young man and I would often participate in rallies or marches protesting against the lack of freedom of speech,” he said.
During this time many of his friends were arrested but he managed to avoid being detained.
“My family suggested I find refuge in SA as the police kept looking for people who were part of the rallies. I arrived in SA in 2003 and built my life here with the little I had and with some help from a family friend,” he said.
He plans to go back to Zimbabwe this year to cast his vote but his family is worried about his decision.
“It’s a difficult position to be in, to go back and hope no-one catches you and remembers what you did 20 years back, but still if you want to see change... I'm going back to finish what I started many years ago. My country needs me,” he said.
George Khumalo, 43, left Zimbabwe seven years ago to start a new life in SA.
“I didn’t plan to leave my home but out of frustration for no progress and the constant political feuds, I had to leave. My friends and my cousins are also here in SA but they don’t necessarily want to be here. It’s just that things are tough in Zimbabwe,” said Khumalo.
He said he would be going back to Zimbabwe to play a part in the elections.
“Every country has its issues and its own personalities, but home is always best. Home gives me the opportunity to be me without people criticising me or where I am from. I want to be able to participate in the elections – that way I can be in an economy that allows me to be heard,” said Khumalo.
He said Zimbabwe was stuck in the past.
“In Zimbabwe, you can’t be in a bar speaking against the government or the president without something happening to you. The vast majority of people in the country want a better life but the minority have more power than the majority, who are intimated by the minority,” said Khumalo.
Trust Ndlovu, 48, left Zimbabwe before 2000 to further his education.
“I eventually went back in 2003 and when I got there I realised that the state of the country could not allow me to grow in my politics as there was no freedom to practise my political career,” said Ndlovu. Nevertheless, he has been in Zimbabwe ever since, joining the struggle for freedom.
“Blood has already been spilt on the ground, protesters are often shot at or forced to run away. There was a boy who was murdered just because he was wearing a yellow shirt that symbolised CCC. And people won’t tell you about that. The state media are trying to paint the image that there is no killing, that everything is peaceful and that this is a peaceful election, but it is actually the complete opposite of what is happening on the ground,” said Ndlovu.
Image: Reuters/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
