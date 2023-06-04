×

Africa

Egypt tows away stranded oil tanker in Suez Canal

By Reuters - 04 June 2023 - 13:24
A tugboat works to refloat the SEAVIGOUR oil tanker to the waiting area in the Suez Canal, next to Ismailia, Egypt, on June 4 2023.
Image: The Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

An oil tanker that suffered engine failure in Egypt's Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the vital waterway, has been towed away, the canal's authority said on Sunday.

The canal authority's head, Osama Rabie, said traffic in both directions had resumed as normal after tugboats managed to move the stranded tanker.

The crude tanker, Seavigour, is a Malta-flagged vessel built in 2016, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

It was heading from Russia to China, the canal authority added.

Frequent traffic disruptions occur in the Suez Canal due to technical malfunctions, but stoppages are usually brief.

Less than two weeks ago tugboats had to move a bulk carrier that had been stranded for several hours in the canal.

