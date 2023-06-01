Zimbabwe parliament passes 'Patriotic Bill' outlawing criticism of government

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the bill's provisions are “vague, lack certainty, are imprecise, and are thus prone to abuse by law enforcement”.
Zimbabwe has passed a law known as the “Patriotic Bill”, which prohibits and criminalises citizens who “wilfully damage the sovereignty and national interest” of the country.
Parliament, where Zanu-PF has a majority of seats, passed the Criminal Law Code Amendment Bill on Wednesday night, which also prohibits communication with foreign government officials when that information may “harm the country’s positive image and integrity or reputation”.
People are barred from issuing statements deemed unpatriotic, attending meetings inside and outside Zimbabwe aimed at overthrowing the government, or to lobby for economic sanctions and trade boycotts.
Penalties include sentences of up to 20 years, depending on the severity of the crimes, while anyone planning an armed intervention would be sentenced to life imprisonment.
Critics have described the bill as one of the most oppressive laws yet to be passed in the country.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Joana Mamombe said: “The bill seeks to undermine the fundamental principles of freedom of association and assembly, and threatens to stifle free speech. This is a dark chapter in our nation and political forum.”
Zimbabwe tells US embassy to 'stop meddling' ahead of August 23 election
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said the bill's provisions are “vague, lack certainty, are imprecise, and are thus prone to abuse by law enforcement”.
“The bill does not define 'sovereignty' and 'national interest', which could be interpreted broadly and subjectively to criminalise the legitimate conduct of those asserting their freedom of expression.
“ZLHR is gravely concerned that the bill penalises citizens and residents for merely attending a meeting where sanctions are considered, whether the sanctions target any individual or official or class of individuals.
“The vague criminalisation of meetings between Zimbabwean citizens and foreign governments violates human rights to freedom of assembly, association and expression guaranteed in the constitution. Zimbabwe has also voluntarily agreed to be bound by numerous United Nations and AU human rights instruments providing these rights.”
Human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga questioned the definition of patriotism, saying criticising the government could in fact be a patriotic act, borne out of love for the country.
The Zimbabwean government has a long history of silencing critics. In April, Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe, was sentenced to four years in prison on public violence incitement charges stemming from a July 2020 tweet in which he called for a national shutdown protest. Opposition lawmaker Job Sikhala, who was held in a maximum-security prison for more than a year, was in May convicted of obstructing justice.
