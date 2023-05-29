PICS | A heated Sowetan SA Home Loans school quiz finale

After a three-week-long competition, the inaugural Sowetan SA Home Loans school quiz came to an end with a sizzling finale where St Francis College walked away with the top prize and the winning title.

Following closely behind was Inkonjane Junior Secondary School who were first runner-up and Vaal High School who were the second runner-up. A total of eight schools out of the 32 schools that entered competed in the final round of the quiz.

Although the finale saw the remaining schools' participants crack their heads to win , the day ended off with a celebratory mood as the winners received their prizes which included cash, sneakers, a bursary, shopping vouchers and snack hampers.

Here's a look inside the Sowetan SA Home Loans finale.