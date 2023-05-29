×

PICS | A heated Sowetan SA Home Loans school quiz finale

29 May 2023 - 13:23
The top three winning teams at the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz pose for a picture.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After a three-week-long competition, the inaugural Sowetan SA Home Loans school quiz came to an end with a sizzling finale where St Francis College walked away with the top prize and the winning title.

Following closely behind was Inkonjane Junior Secondary School who were first runner-up and Vaal High School who were the second runner-up. A total of eight schools out of the 32 schools that entered competed in the final round of the quiz.

Although the finale saw the remaining schools' participants crack their heads to win , the day ended off with a celebratory mood as the winners received their prizes which included cash, sneakers, a bursary, shopping vouchers and snack hampers.

Here's a look inside the Sowetan SA Home Loans finale.

 

St Francis School during the semi finals at the Sowetan SA Homeloans School Quiz in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Springs Girls High School at the first Sowetan during the semi of final SA Home Loans School Quiz in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Vaal High School during the semi finals at the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz in Parktown, Johannesburg. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
St Francis college is the winning team.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Alexandra Secondary in the semi finals of Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Aha-Thuto Secondary School in the semi finals of the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Jabulani Technical Secondary School in the semi finals at the Sowetan SA Home Loans School Quiz in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Lethukuthula Hlatshwayo, Bophelo Tshabalala and Noluthando Baloyi from Inkonjane Junior Secondary school took away the first runner-up title.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sowetan journalist, Noxolo Sibiya at Sowetan-SA Home Loans School Quiz in Parktown Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pupils from Vaal High School Mathapelo Tenyane ,Tanaka Nyaruwata, Nonhlahla Bukhali and Thato Sehlabana happy to be in the finals of Sowetan-SA Home Loans School Quiz in Parktown Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

