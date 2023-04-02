×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Sudan raises price of petrol, lowers price of diesel - statement

By Reuters - 02 April 2023 - 19:16
The new price of petrol will be 588 Sudanese pounds (R17.53) per litre compared with 520 pounds (R15.50) last month. Stock photo.
The new price of petrol will be 588 Sudanese pounds (R17.53) per litre compared with 520 pounds (R15.50) last month. Stock photo.
Image: salarko/123rf

Sudan announced on Sunday new tariffs for fuel in what the government called its monthly review of energy prices, the Ministry of Energy and Oil said in a statement.

The new price of petrol will be 588 Sudanese pounds (R17.53) per litre compared with 520 pounds (R15.50) last month.

Diesel prices will go down to 582 pounds (R17.35) per litre from 600 pounds (R17.88) in March.

Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...