Sudan announced on Sunday new tariffs for fuel in what the government called its monthly review of energy prices, the Ministry of Energy and Oil said in a statement.
The new price of petrol will be 588 Sudanese pounds (R17.53) per litre compared with 520 pounds (R15.50) last month.
Diesel prices will go down to 582 pounds (R17.35) per litre from 600 pounds (R17.88) in March.
Sudan raises price of petrol, lowers price of diesel - statement
