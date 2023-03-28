Kenyan police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters, one dead

Kenyan police fired teargas and water cannons at stone-throwing supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday during a second week of protests against the government and high food prices, with one person shot dead in the western city of Kisumu.

The clashes broke out as Odinga's convoy passed through the Kawangware neighbourhood in the capital Nairobi, Reuters reporters said. Hundreds of supporters had gathered around the convoy, shouting "Ruto must go," in reference to President William Ruto.

Odinga, who lost to Ruto in last August's election, is seeking to channel frustrations about stubborn inflation into a durable movement against the president. He has vowed to press ahead with biweekly protests - every Monday and Thursday - despite police banning the demonstrations.

In Kisumu, close to Odinga's ancestral home, one person was shot dead during the protests, a worker at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital said, without saying who did the shooting.

“His body was dumped outside of the hospital,” said the worker, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to media. Alphonse Wambua, Kisumu County police commander, said he was unaware of anyone who had been shot dead.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority will investigate five incidents across the country in which officers are said to have injured protesters and killed one in Kisumu, the government police watchdog said in a statement.

In Nairobi's Mathare slums and in Kisumu, police officers clad in riot gear used tear gas against protesters who were hurling stones at them, footage on Kenyan television station NTV showed.

A Reuters witness reported little activity in Nairobi's central business district, with many shops remaining closed amid a heavy police presence ahead of Monday's planned gatherings.