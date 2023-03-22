One student killed, over 200 people arrested in Kenya protests: police

A university student in Kenya was killed and more than 200 people arrested in nationwide protests on Monday against President William Ruto's government over high living costs, police said.

Protesters took to the streets of the capital, Nairobi, and several other cities in response to a call for demonstrations by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Some lit fires in the streets and threw rocks at police. Police fired tear gas and water cannons, including at Odinga's convoy as he addressed supporters from the sunroof of his car. Police said 24 officers were injured in the clashes. They gave no figure for injuries among the protesters.

The person killed, a student at Maseno University in western Kenya, was shot in the neck by the police when officers fired live rounds after running out of tear gas canisters and blank rounds, according to a police report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The report said the officers were confronting students who had set fires in the road and vandalised local businesses.