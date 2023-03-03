LGBT Ugandans face backlash as parliament launches schools investigation

Days after Uganda's parliament ordered an investigation last month into the alleged promotion of homosexuality in schools, a video appeared online identifying Kampala resident Eric Ndawula as gay.

Ndawula, 26, said his landlord showed him the video, which was posted by someone whose name he did not recognise. The landlord then issued him a notice of eviction, saying the building could not accommodate a gay person.

"I am now a threat to the children around because I am going to recruit them into homosexuality," Ndawula told Reuters ironically.

His experience is one example of a wave of discrimination and violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals since parliament announced its investigation, activists say.

The backlash has worsened the LGBT community's already precarious status in Uganda, where same-sex relations are punishable by up to life in prison.

Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi did not respond to a request for comment about the impact of the investigation. Cuthbert Abigaba, the lawmaker leading the probe, told Reuters he was "not bothered by whatever they (LGBT people) say."

Abigaba said the investigation was needed because children were being introduced to homosexuality in schools through recruitment and reading materials. He did not provide any evidence.

The committee will begin visiting schools and conducting interviews once the parliament speaker provides terms of reference, he said.