Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu’s body arrives home in Accra

The body of Ghana winger Christian Atsu was flown home to Accra on Sunday evening, the day after he was found dead under a collapsed building in southern Turkey.

Atsu had been missing after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay in the February 6 earthquake. He was 31.

Draped in Ghana’s national flag, Atsu’s coffin was received at the capital’s Kotoka International Airport by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and a large military honour guard.