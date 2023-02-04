×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

With gas project at stake, Mozambique president meets TotalEnergies' head

By Reuters - 04 February 2023 - 16:26
Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has since 2017 been home to a festering insurgency linked to Islamic State.
Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has since 2017 been home to a festering insurgency linked to Islamic State.
Image: Supplied

The head of TotalEnergies met Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Friday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado, where a 2021 attack on civilians led to a key liquefied natural gas (LNG) project being halted.

The French company said its chair and CEO Patrick Pouyanné visited the region to review the security and humanitarian situation, and that he had met Nyusi during his trip.

TotalEnergies added it had entrusted Jean-Christophe Rufin, whom it said was an expert in humanitarian action and human rights, with an independent mission to assess the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province.

TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG project, valued at $20bn (about R345bn), had to declare “force majeure” in 2021 due to regional unrest after an insurgent group linked to Islamic State attacked the northern town of Palma.

Mozambican delegation to visit northern KZN after escalating border crime

The Mozambican government has committed to working closely with the South African police service to curb ongoing border crime, particularly vehicles ...
News
4 days ago

Force majeure is a clause in contracts that allows parties to walk away when circumstances beyond their control occur, such as terrorist attacks.

“Since 2021, the situation in Cabo Delgado province has improved significantly, thanks in particular to the support provided by the African countries that committed themselves to restore peace and security,” Pouyanné said.

“The mission entrusted to Rufin should enable Mozambique LNG's partners to assess whether the current situation allows for a resumption of activities while respecting human rights,” he added.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding