×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Ghana's president sacks minister of state for finance Adu Boahen

By Reuters - 14 November 2022 - 13:06
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko//File Photo

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state for finance, the presidency said on Monday.

In a statement, the president said he had taken the action after being made aware of allegations levelled against Adu Boahen in an expose about small-scale gold mining, and that Akufo-Addo had also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

Adu Boahen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is also facing calls for dismissal from members of parliament who accuse him of corruption and economic mismanagement as the country faces its worst economic crisis in a generation.

Kenya to cut appetite for borrowing, eyes narrower budget deficit

Kenya's government is reducing its rate of borrowing, officials said on Thursday, to attain a significantly narrower budget deficit in the next ...
Business
4 days ago

Treasury hopes to renegotiate IFMS contract — Momoniat

National Treasury says it is hoping to renegotiate the controversial Integrated Financial Management System [IFMS] contract which is at the centre of ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm