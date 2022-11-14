Ghana's president sacks minister of state for finance Adu Boahen

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state for finance, the presidency said on Monday.
In a statement, the president said he had taken the action after being made aware of allegations levelled against Adu Boahen in an expose about small-scale gold mining, and that Akufo-Addo had also referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.
Adu Boahen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is also facing calls for dismissal from members of parliament who accuse him of corruption and economic mismanagement as the country faces its worst economic crisis in a generation.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko//File Photo
