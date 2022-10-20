Nigeria's Zamfara state lifts ban on broadcasters before election

Nigeria's Zamfara state has lifted a ban on five local broadcasters ahead of February's presidential election, an official said on Wednesday, after the media regulator said shutting them down for covering a political rally was illegal.

The northwestern state, which has banned political activity on its territory because of security threats from armed gangs, had closed the radio and TV stations after they covered an opposition rally that was being held in violation of the ban.

Zamfara, like much of northwestern Nigeria, is struggling to deal with roaming gangs which have killed hundreds of people and kidnapped thousands for ransom, impeding normal activities such as education, farming and travelling by road.