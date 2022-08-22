The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has gazetted hefty nomination fees to be paid by presidential and parliamentary candidates seeking to contest the 2023 presidential elections.
Presidential candidates have to pay US$20,000 (about R340,000), up from US$1,000 (about R17,000) in the 2018 elections, to qualify to run in 2023.
Aspiring MPs are required to pay US$1,000, up from US$50 (about R8,500) in 2018.
The sharp hike in fees has been described by the opposition party as unconstitutional.
Constitutional law expert and National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku said the high amounts prohibit the democratic right of ordinary politicians to contest for the highest political office.
“Excessive, undemocratic and unconstitutional. ZEC fails to appreciate that a free and fair election starts from that being a candidate must not be unaffordable to an ordinary politician. The amounts must be substantially reduced,” said Madhuku.
Zimbabwe gazettes hefty nomination fees for 2023 presidential elections
Image: 1233RF/NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has gazetted hefty nomination fees to be paid by presidential and parliamentary candidates seeking to contest the 2023 presidential elections.
Presidential candidates have to pay US$20,000 (about R340,000), up from US$1,000 (about R17,000) in the 2018 elections, to qualify to run in 2023.
Aspiring MPs are required to pay US$1,000, up from US$50 (about R8,500) in 2018.
The sharp hike in fees has been described by the opposition party as unconstitutional.
Constitutional law expert and National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku said the high amounts prohibit the democratic right of ordinary politicians to contest for the highest political office.
“Excessive, undemocratic and unconstitutional. ZEC fails to appreciate that a free and fair election starts from that being a candidate must not be unaffordable to an ordinary politician. The amounts must be substantially reduced,” said Madhuku.
Zanu-PF legislator and others arrested in connection with $5m fraud, money laundering
Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the amounts will shrink the political space and stop ordinary Zimbabweans from participating in elections.
“The astronomical increase in candidate nomination and voters’ roll fees is grossly irrational, exclusionary and an attack on the right to make political choices. The attempt to stop ordinary Zimbabweans from participating in elections undermines the essence of a free and fair election.”
The fees were gazetted by the government on Friday.
The ZEC also charged US$10 (R170) for an electronic copy of the voters’ roll, US$15 (R255) for the ward level voters’ roll, US$50 for the constituency voters’ roll, US$150 (R2,500) for the provincial voters’ roll and US$200 (R3,400) for the national voters’ roll.
In its 2018 presidential elections, Zimbabwe had what was termed “the longest ballot paper” in election history with 23 presidential candidates and 55 political parties contesting for parliamentary seats.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos