Zimbabwe has lifted the mandatory use of face masks in outdoor public spaces for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but will continue to require the wearing of face masks in indoor spaces, including public transport, the country’s information minister says.
Monica Mutsvangwa said those who are fully vaccinated, including receiving a booster shot, will be exempt from mandatory wearing face masks in outdoor public spaces.
“Noting the decrease in Covid-19 cases, cabinet resolved those who have received three doses of the World Health Organization-recommended vaccines are exempt from mandatory wearing of face masks in outdoor public places, but should wear face masks in indoor public places and on public transport.
“Those fully vaccinated should carry their vaccination cards all the time,” said Mutsvangwa.
Zimbabwe lifts outdoor mask-wearing restrictions, but only for some, while indoor rules remain
The announcement was received with criticism from Zimbabwean lawyer and opposition politician David Coltart.
He said the measure was designed to control and intimidate people.
“What a simply ridiculous decree. Most rural people have not been vaccinated and do not wear masks when working in the fields, or anywhere for that matter. Is this simply an absurd measure of control designed to intimidate people? It is nothing to do with science or logic,” said Coltart.
Zimbabwe announced the wearing face masks in public spaces as mandatory in May 2020 to limit the spread of Covid-19. Police were instructed to arrest anyone found violating the measure and more than 10,000 people across the country have been arrested.
