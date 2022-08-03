Somalia appoints Al-Shabaab co-founder as religion minister

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday named a co-founder and spokesperson of the Islamist Al-Shabaab as minister for religious affairs, a move that could either help strengthen the fight against the insurgents or provoke further clan clashes.

Mukhtar Robow had a $5 million US bounty on his head after he cofounded Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab and served as the group's spokesperson.

Al-Shabaab insurgents have killed tens of thousands of people in bombings in their fight to overthrow Somalia's Western-backed central government and implement its interpretation of Islamic law.

Robow split from the group in 2013 and publicly denounced Al-Shabaab when he came to the government side in 2017.

But the relationship soured after he grew too politically powerful. Somalia's previous government arrested Robow in December 2018 as he campaigned for the regional presidency of southwest state.

Security forces shot dead at least 11 people in the protests that followed, sparking criticism from the United Nations.

Robow's new job sparked a flurry of hashtags on Twitter crowing he had made it #FromPrisonertoMinister. He had been held under house arrest until recently.