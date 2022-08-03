×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigeria fines multichoice, others for news reports on banditry - statement

By Reuters - 03 August 2022 - 22:08
Nigeria has fined MultiChoice over its reporting of banditry. File photo.
Nigeria has fined MultiChoice over its reporting of banditry. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

Nigeria's broadcast regulator has fined South African pay-TV group Multichoice and others 5 million naira (R201,382.32) each for airing a BBC report that it said "glorified the activities of bandits and undermines national security."

The National Broadcasting Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the outlets had until August 30 to pay.

It also fined local channel Trust TV for its own report on banditry.

Armed criminals, known locally as bandits, have kidnapped thousands of Nigerians over the past two years. 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele