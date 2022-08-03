Nigeria's broadcast regulator has fined South African pay-TV group Multichoice and others 5 million naira (R201,382.32) each for airing a BBC report that it said "glorified the activities of bandits and undermines national security."
The National Broadcasting Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the outlets had until August 30 to pay.
It also fined local channel Trust TV for its own report on banditry.
Armed criminals, known locally as bandits, have kidnapped thousands of Nigerians over the past two years.
Nigeria fines multichoice, others for news reports on banditry - statement
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel
