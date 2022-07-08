×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79

By Reuters - 08 July 2022 - 14:27
Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
Image: Reuters.

Luanda/Barcelona - Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa's second biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, has died aged 79, the Angolan presidency said on Facebook on Friday.

The former president died at 11:10 am Spanish time at the Barcelona Teknon clinic following a prolonged illness, the presidency said.

A spokesperson for the Barcelona Teknon clinic where he was being treated declined to comment.

Dos Santos had been receiving medical treatment since 2019.

Portuguese news agency Lusa reported last month that the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit at a clinic in Barcelona.

One of Africa's longest serving leaders, dos Santos stepped down five years ago. His rule was marked by a brutal civil war lasting nearly three decades against U.S.-backed UNITA rebels - which he won in 2002 - and a subsequent oil-fuelled boom.

He was replaced in 2017 by President Joao Lourenco, who despite being from the incumbent's People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), swiftly moved to probe allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during the dos Santos era, targeting the former leader's children.

Angola moves to seize Dos Santos-linked asset in Dutch court

Angola has asked a Dutch court to hand over a half-billion-dollar stake in the Portuguese oil company Galp linked to ex-first daughter Isabel Dos ...
News
1 year ago

Angola takes assets from two generals close to former president

Angolan prosecutors have taken control of assets ranging from factories to residences belonging to two close allies of former President Jose Eduardo ...
News
1 year ago

Son of Angola's ex-leader sentenced to 5 yrs jail in $500 mln corruption case

A court in Luanda sentenced the son of former Angolan president Eduardo Dos Santos to five years in prison over a $500 million corruption case, the ...
News
1 year ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released