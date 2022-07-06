Ghana may seek as much as $1.5bn from the IMF amid grim global outlook

Ghana may seek as much as $1.5bn (about R25bn) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to shore up its finances and win back access to the global capital markets.

The continent’s second-biggest cocoa and gold producer reversed a policy decision not to seek assistance from the multilateral lender as the outlook for the world economy worsened. The final loan amount will be decided after initial assessments, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in a phone interview, hours before talks begin with the IMF in the capital, Accra.

It was a difficult decision but the right one “because the global outlook was really grim and its negative effects on the Ghanaian economy were glaring”, Ofori-Atta said.

After Moody’s Investors Service cut Ghana’s rating the nation lost access to overseas capital markets and “hence our inability to get the needed dollars, which created balance of payment problems and a possible rundown of our reserves”.

The nation’s 17th move to tap the IMF may help President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration avoid the fate of struggling Sri Lanka, which sought a bailout from the lender earlier this year after shunning support for months because of the austerity measures involved. Ghana has been battling to stabilise debt that has grown to 78% of GDP at the end of March, from 62.5% five years ago.