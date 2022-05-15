Somalia's new president to be elected by parliament behind barricades

Hundreds of Somali parliamentarians will meet on Sunday in a heavily-fortified airport hangar to choose a new president in a vote needed to ensure the impoverished and conflict-riven nation keeps receiving foreign financial aid.

The vote has been delayed over-and-over due to squabbling within government but must be held this month for a $400 million International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to stay on track.

It takes place during the Horn of Africa nation's worst drought in four decades and against a depressingly familiar background of violence due to a war by Islamist rebels, infighting among security forces and clan rivalries.

On Wednesday, a suicide bomb claimed by al Shabaab militants injured seven people during political rallies near the hangar where parliamentarians will gather. On Friday, fighters from a Sufi Muslim group battled government forces for the capital of Galmudug state.

Incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed — known as “Farmaajo” for his reputed love of Italian cheese — seems unlikely to win re-election after losing support in last month's parliamentary vote, analysts said.