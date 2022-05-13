×

Africa

Ten Nigerian cabinet ministers resign to run in next year's election

By Felix Onuah - 13 May 2022 - 13:27
Nigerians will go to the polls early next year to choose a new president, state governors, senators and members of the House of Representatives.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/ File photo

Ten Nigerian cabinet ministers, including the petroleum minister, have resigned to run in next year's election, the information minister said on Friday.

This comes after Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari directed that any cabinet ministers seeking to run in next year's elections should resign before May 16, the minister of information said on Wednesday.

Under the electoral law that was amended in February, no political appointees are allowed to contest party primaries or vote during such primaries.

"Mr President has directed all members of the federal executive council who are contesting elective offices must resign on or before May 16. Subsequently, it may affect other government appointees in due course," Lai Mohammed told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Mohammed said vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who wants to succeed Buhari, was exempted from the directive since he was jointly elected with incumbent Buhari.

Reuters

