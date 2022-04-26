×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Tigray forces leaving Ethiopia's Afar region, says spokesperson

By Reuters - 26 April 2022 - 11:55
Internally displaced people who fled their homes in Berhale due to the fighting between the Afar Special Forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) stand near a makeshift compound, in Afdera town, Ethiopia on February 23, 2022.
Internally displaced people who fled their homes in Berhale due to the fighting between the Afar Special Forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) stand near a makeshift compound, in Afdera town, Ethiopia on February 23, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

Rebellious Tigrayan forces are completely withdrawing from the neighbouring region of Afar in Ethiopia, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan forces told Reuters on Monday, saying he hoped it meant that desperately needed food aid could finally pour into famine-hit Tigray.

“Our forces have left all of Afar,” Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters could not immediately independently confirm Getachew's statement.

Afar's police commissioner Ahmed Harif said Tigrayan forces had withdrawn from the town of Abala but were still in three of the region's districts.

He said the forces were also in control of the highway between Abala and Tigray's capital Mekelle, and that he was in touch with local officials and militias who were keeping him updated.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu could not be reached for comment.

Main hospital in Ethiopia's Tigray's region runs out of food

The main hospital in Ethiopia's war-ravaged region of Tigray has sent home 240 patients after food supplies ran out last week, officials said.
News
4 days ago

Fighting in northern Ethiopia, which began in November 2020 in the Tigray region and spilt over into Afar last year, has eased since the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire last month, saying it would allow humanitarian aid to enter.

Tigrayan forces said they would respect the ceasefire as long as sufficient aid was delivered to their region “within reasonable time”.

Only a trickle of aid has made it into Tigray, where more than 90% of the population need food aid, since the Ethiopian military pulled out at the end of June after months of bloody clashes.

The United Nations has blamed bureaucracy and insecurity for blocking convoys and said at least 100 trucks of aid are needed to enter Tigray every day.

Only 144 trucks have made it in since the ceasefire was announced a month ago, with the latest 74 arriving on Monday, according to the UN World Food Programme.

It was unclear if the pull-out was negotiated with the Ethiopian government.

The conflict in northern Ethiopia has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions across three regions in Ethiopia and into neighbouring Sudan.

The TPLF has accused Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of trying to centralise power at the expense of the regions and Abiy has accused the TPLF of trying to regain national power - accusations each side has denied.

Aid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people

An air strike in Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray killed 56 people and wounded at least 30 in a camp for the internally displaced, two aid ...
News
3 months ago

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade programme

The United States on Saturday cut Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from access to a duty-free trade program, following through on President Joe Biden's ...
Business
3 months ago

Ethiopia detains three journalists for ‘promoting terrorism’

A freelance video journalist accredited to the Associated Press and two other local journalists have been detained in Ethiopia, according to police ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...