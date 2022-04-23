East African Community agrees on regional force to try to end Congo unrest

The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) have agreed to set up a regional military force to try to end decades of bloodshed caused by militant activity in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya said.

Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the United Nation's largest peacekeeping forces, more than 120 rebel groups continue to operate across large swathes of east Congo almost two decades after the official end of the central African country's civil wars.

The EAC, which Congo joined last month, called on local armed groups to join a political process to resolve their grievances or “be handled militarily”, the office of Kenya's president said in a statement following an EAC meeting in Nairobi on Thursday.

Foreign armed groups, which include an Islamist insurgency with origins in Uganda and ties to Islamic State (IS), “must disarm and return unconditionally and immediately to their respective countries of origin,” the president's office said, without providing further details about the force.

Tanzania already contributes 835 troops to the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission, while Kenya contributes 250.