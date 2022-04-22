Main hospital in Ethiopia's Tigray's region runs out of food

The main hospital in Ethiopia's war-ravaged region of Tigray has sent home 240 patients after food supplies ran out last week, officials said.

The decision by Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekelle underscores how little food aid is reaching the region despite the government's declaration in March of a unilateral truce to allow aid deliveries.

One hospital official, who asked not to be named, said about 360 patients remained who were able to purchase their own food. New patients without food or money were being turned away, he said.

Those who had to leave included babies with meningitis and tuberculosis and a 14-year-old boy with HIV, two nurses told Reuters.

Tedros Fissehaye, a paediatrics ward nurse, said patients and their families went hungry on Thursday April 14. On Friday April 15, he had to tour the wards and tell them there would be no more meals. Ten patients left.

“Nobody cried. We have finished our tears for months now. But every nurse was so sad,” he told Reuters. “The families said, pray for us, instead of dying here let’s go home and die there.”