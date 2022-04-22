Kenya's former president Kibaki dies at 90

Mwai Kibaki, who ushered in economic reforms and a new constitution but struggled to tackle widespread corruption as Kenya's third president from 2003-2013, has died aged 90.

A British-educated economist, Kibaki's unflappable demeanour concealed political guile that finally won him the presidency after four decades as lawmaker, government minister and then vice-president to his predecessor, Daniel arap Moi.

Kibaki, whose death was announced President Uhuru Kenyatta, is credited with reviving Kenya's then ailing economy, but his tenure was marred by deadly violence that killed more than 1,200 Kenyans following his disputed re-election in December 2007.

The opposition had been far ahead when journalists were hurriedly ejected from the election commission. Hours later, Kibaki's win by a narrow margin was announced. Smoke immediately began rising from fires lit by protesters.

While announcing Kibaki's death, Kenyatta recalled his long public service, including being a MP for five decades.