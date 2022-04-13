×

Africa

Ivory Coast PM and government resigns - President

By Reuters - 13 April 2022 - 15:20
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara poses with Tene Birahima Ouattara and Prime Minister Patrick Achi in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on April 7, 2021. Achi replaced Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer at 56, and Bakayoko had replaced Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died following cardiac issues last July.
Image: LUC GNAGO

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi tabled his resignation and that of his government on Wednesday, President Alassane Ouattara said during a cabinet meeting during which he accepted the resignation.

The President did not provide reasons for the resignation but said he would name a new Prime Minister next week who would then present around 30 new ministers.

Achi was not immediately available for comment.

The 66-year-old was appointed Prime Minister in March last year.

