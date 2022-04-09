×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

At least 16 killed in Burkina Faso army base attack

By Reuters - 09 April 2022 - 15:35
The attack took place early in the morning at Burkina Faso's Namissiguima military base in the province of Sanmatenga.
The attack took place early in the morning at Burkina Faso's Namissiguima military base in the province of Sanmatenga.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

At least 12 soldiers and four paramilitary fighters were killed and 21 wounded in an attack on an army base in Burkina Faso's insurgent-hit centre-north on Friday, the army said in a statement.

The attack took place early in the morning at Burkina Faso's Namissiguima military base in the province of Sanmatenga.

The death toll was provisional and reinforcements were sent to secure the area, the statement added without providing detail on the assailants.

The West African nation is battling a jihadist insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, with groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State staging deadly raids and gaining ground in both Burkina Faso and the countries' other neighbour Niger.

Burkina Faso's ex-president Compaore handed life sentence in absentia over Sankara murder

Burkina Faso's former president Blaise Compaore was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor ...
News
2 days ago

The violence has already killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes in the Sahel region despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Frustration over the government's inability to protect citizens has spurred protests in Burkina Faso that culminated in a military coup in January.

It was the fourth coup to rock West Africa in 18 months after two in Mali and one in Guinea.

Turmoil in the Sahel started when militants took over Mali's desert north in 2012, prompting former colonial power France to intervene the following year in an attempt to push them back

UN peacekeepers deployed to northeastern Mali amid spate of killings

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali has deployed two units to the African country's tri-border area with Burkina Faso and Niger to respond ...
News
1 week ago

US halts nearly $160 mln aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred

The US has halted nearly $160 million in US aid to Burkina Faso after determining the January ouster of President Roch Kabore constituted a military ...
News
1 month ago

About 60 killed in blast at informal gold mine -Burkina Faso state TV

About 60 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday in an explosion at an informal gold mining site in southwest Burkina Faso, state ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

eThekwini mayor briefs media
NASA astronaut speaks about spending 355 days in space