Africa

Germany urges investigation into alleged civilian deaths in Mali

By Reuters - 05 April 2022 - 11:42
French soldiers from the new Takuba force are pictured during a briefing at their headquarter in Gao, Mali on August 20, 2021. Mali's military on Saturday said it had killed over 200 Islamist militants, though rights groups expressed concern about the plight of civilians in the West African country
French soldiers from the new Takuba force are pictured during a briefing at their headquarter in Gao, Mali on August 20, 2021. Mali's military on Saturday said it had killed over 200 Islamist militants, though rights groups expressed concern about the plight of civilians in the West African country
Image: REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie

Germany's Foreign Ministry urged Mali to hold an independent investigation into reports that its armed forces killed large numbers of civilians there with Russian military assistance over the past week.

“Mali's General Staff mentioned no civilian victims in its report of the operation,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Tuesday. “That is contradicted by possible witness statements that mention targeted killing of civilians.”

Mali's military on Saturday said it had killed over 200 Islamist militants, though rights groups expressed concern about the plight of civilians in the West African country. Tensions with the West have increased since a move by Mali's ruling military junta to delay democratic elections in February.

UN peacekeepers deployed to northeastern Mali amid spate of killings

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali has deployed two units to the African country's tri-border area with Burkina Faso and Niger to respond ...
News
3 days ago

Mali says no deal reached on election date with regional envoy

Mali's transitional government on Sunday said it had not yet reached an agreement with West Africa's regional bloc on when to hold elections that ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mali's military killed dozens of civilians in wave of violence, rights group says

Soldiers in Mali have been responsible for killing at least 71 civilians since early December, a leading rights group said in a report on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

