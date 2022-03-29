Africa

Zimbabwe’s largest baker robbed of millions in various currencies

By SHARON MAZINGAIZO - 29 March 2022 - 15:50
Zimbabwe's largest bread and confectionery manufacturer, Lobels Biscuits, was robbed of R16m in Bulawayo on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/279photo

Zimbabwe’s largest bread and confectionery manufacturer, Lobels Biscuits, was robbed of R16m in Bulawayo on Sunday night.

The police (ZRP) said in a statement the robbers broke into the company offices and proceeded to the accounts office where they broke a safe and stole the cash.

“Police in Bulawayo recorded cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft. Suspects broke a safe and stole cash amounting to US$79,819, ZAR16,739,950, pula 950, ZWL$110,266 and an HP 250GB laptop.”

Investigations are under way.

Zimbabwe has seen an increase of armed robberies with criminals targeting businesses with large sums of cash. Late last year armed robbers stole R1m meant for monthly refugees’ allowances at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge.

