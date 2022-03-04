Africa

BBC suspends reporting in Russia after new 'fake news' law is passed

By Kate Holton - 04 March 2022 - 19:34
A woman searches through donated clothes for useful items after she and her children fled Ukraine for Poland. File photo.
VICTIMS OF WAR A woman searches through donated clothes for useful items after she and her children fled Ukraine for Poland. File photo.
Image: Bryan Woolston/Reuters

Britain's BBC said on Friday it would temporarily suspend the work of all its journalists and support staff in Russia after the introduction of a new law that could jail anyone found to be intentionally spreading “fake” news.

Tim Davie, the director-general of the BBC, said in a statement the legislation appeared to criminalise the process of independent journalism.

“It leaves us no other option than to temporarily suspend the work of all BBC News journalists and their support staff within the Russian Federation while we assess the full implications of this unwelcome development,” he said.

He said the BBC News service in Russian would continue to operate from outside Russia.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs,” Davie said.

Reuters

SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia

The government has explained why it abstained from a UN General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying that the ...
News
1 day ago

BMW halts export of cars to Russia, expects production interruptions

The German carmaker BMW said on Tuesday it had halted the export of cars to Russia and would stop production on the ground there
Business
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?