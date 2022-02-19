Africa

Mali army says eight soldiers killed in clash with armed militants

By Reuters - 19 February 2022 - 12:59
The attack comes as Mali's ruling military junta on Friday asked France to withdraw troops from its territory “without delay”.
The attack comes as Mali's ruling military junta on Friday asked France to withdraw troops from its territory “without delay”.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Eight Malian soldiers were killed, 14 others injured and four are missing following a clash with armed Islamist militants in the northeast of the West African nation on Friday, the defence ministry said.

The ministry said late on Friday that columns of armed jihadists on motorbikes had pinned down the unit, but the army, backed by the air force, killed 57 of them in the tri-border area near Burkina Faso.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are struggling to contain armed militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that control swathes of territory in the porous border area of the West African Sahel that is larger than the size of Germany.

The attack comes as Mali's ruling military junta on Friday asked France to withdraw troops from its territory “without delay”, calling into question Paris' plan for a four- to six-month departure and highlighting the breakdown in relations between Paris and its former colony.

France's military withdrawal from Mali is no failure, says Macron

France's military withdrawal from Mali, where it has been fighting Islamist militants since 2013, does not constitute a failure in its mission, ...
News
2 days ago

US halts nearly $160 mln aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred

The US has halted nearly $160 million in US aid to Burkina Faso after determining the January ouster of President Roch Kabore constituted a military ...
News
2 hours ago

Conditions no longer in place to continue Mali fight, France says

The conditions are no longer in place to continue the fight against Islamist militants in Mali and President Emmanuel Macron has asked to reorganise ...
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime