Africa

West African leaders to hold summit after latest coups

By Reuters - 26 January 2022 - 19:15
Ousted Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.
Ousted Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Burkina Faso and Mali on Friday, Ivory Coast's information minister said on Wednesday, after military takeovers in both countries.

Army officers in Burkina Faso ousted President Roch Kabore on Monday in West Africa's third coup in nine months, following military takeovers in Mali and Guinea.

The regional bloc strongly condemned Kabore's ouster, saying he was forced to resign under threat and intimidation.

The coup came amid an increasingly bloody Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's Sahel region, eroding faith in the countries' democratic leaders.

ECOWAS has already slapped broad sanctions on Mali, where the military-led government said this month it planned to hold power through 2025, going back on a previous agreement to organise elections this February.

Burkina Faso's new military regime, led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, said on Monday it would propose a return to constitutional order "within a reasonable time frame".

Malians have come out in huge numbers to protest the ECOWAS sanctions. A crowd also gathered in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday to celebrate the coup, with some saying they felt ECOWAS was not on their side.

Burkina Faso crowd celebrates West Africa's latest coup

More than 1,000 people gathered in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday in support of a military coup that a day earlier ousted President ...
News
1 day ago

EU will fall in line with ECOWAS sanctions on Mali, Borrell says

The European Union will impose sanctions in line with the measures ECOWAS has taken, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting of ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...