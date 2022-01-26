Three Kenya Power executives charged over national blackout

Three senior managers at state-controlled electricity distributor Kenya Power were on Wednesday charged with sabotage and negligence over a nationwide power outage earlier this month, court documents showed.

The case is the first time individuals in the east African nation have been charged over a power blackout, said Danstan Omari, a lawyer for the accused.

Kenyan homes and businesses were plunged into darkness on January 11 after a high-voltage transmission line connecting the capital Nairobi to a generation plant broke. Power was restored after several hours.

The firm blamed the outage on the collapse of some towers supporting a high-voltage line, but the police opened an investigation, saying some executives had neglected their duties, leading to the collapse of the towers.

Prosecutors accused the three of sabotage and negligence for failing to maintain the towers which support the high-voltage lines, the charge sheet showed.